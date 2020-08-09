$0.36 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. 93,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.