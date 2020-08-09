$0.36 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. 93,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit