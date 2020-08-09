12,116 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 139,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36.

