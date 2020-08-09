3,990 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

