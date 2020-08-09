4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

4Licensing stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. 4Licensing has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

