6,412 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

TD stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

