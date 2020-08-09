8,205 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $18,474,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 330,605 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 212,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 14,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

