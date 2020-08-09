AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $14.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

