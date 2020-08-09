Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at $8,620,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,701,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,578,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 255,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 181,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

