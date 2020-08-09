Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) PT at $8.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 134,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 168,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 644,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
