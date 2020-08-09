Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) PT at $8.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 134,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 168,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 644,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,629. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.