ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) were up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 414,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 61,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN)
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.
