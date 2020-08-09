ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) were up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 414,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 61,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.