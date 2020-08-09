Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 8,148,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,865,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

ABUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $247.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

