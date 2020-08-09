ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.02. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 142,149 shares trading hands.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,806.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit