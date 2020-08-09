Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 247 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

