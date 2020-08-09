Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $193.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

