Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

