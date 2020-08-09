Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,751,000.

EEM opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

