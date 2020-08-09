Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 161 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $588.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

