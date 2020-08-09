Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

