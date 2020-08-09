BidaskClub Lowers CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBTX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,196. The company has a market cap of $402.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $258,450.00. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

