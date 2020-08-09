BMO Capital Markets Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.37.

DIS stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,236,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of -209.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

