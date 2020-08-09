Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $593,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,106,527.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $349,093.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,761. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

