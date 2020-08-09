Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Price Target at €17.76

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.76 ($19.95).

DEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($24.27) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

EPA DEC traded up €0.58 ($0.65) on Monday, reaching €15.12 ($16.99). The company had a trading volume of 373,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.99 and its 200-day moving average is €20.27. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

