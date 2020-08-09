Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

PRLB stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.59. 7,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $138.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

