Buckhead Capital Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.49. 5,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.74 and a 12 month high of $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit