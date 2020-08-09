Buckhead Capital Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.49. 5,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.74 and a 12 month high of $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.