Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.17. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 255,901 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. TheStreet lowered Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

