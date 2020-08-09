Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CATM. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 9,726.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

