Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 11.3%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.57, 4,867,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,522,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.92% of Cemtrex worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

