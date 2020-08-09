CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.84. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 12,599,025 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 373.01% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.