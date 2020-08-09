CIBC Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.