Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

