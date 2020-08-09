Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $1,126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

