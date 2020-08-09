FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.53 on Thursday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

