FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the first quarter worth $145,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

