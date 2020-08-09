G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Up 12.1%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.92, 1,103,525 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,268,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Barclays cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,420.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

