Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Raised to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Aug 9th, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GENGF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

