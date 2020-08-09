Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.48. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 197,852 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 22.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 144,089 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $392,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 426.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 325,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 341.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,909 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

