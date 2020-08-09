Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

