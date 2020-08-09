GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

