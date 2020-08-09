Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In related news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Gold Resource by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 55.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.