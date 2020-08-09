Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

GDDFF stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

