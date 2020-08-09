Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after acquiring an additional 144,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

