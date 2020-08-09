Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Greggs stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Greggs has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

