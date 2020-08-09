Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.04. Immunic shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 16,515 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

