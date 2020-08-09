iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $186.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

