iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $122,432,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $211.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.