LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.25. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,568 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.