LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

LTC stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.82. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LTC Properties by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

