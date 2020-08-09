Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.44. Matador Resources shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 48,629 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

