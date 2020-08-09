Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives $83.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

MTH traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $101.71. 12,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,882,121. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 64.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 215.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

