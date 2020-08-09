Morgan Stanley Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.63.

NYSE W opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $323.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $3,819,270.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,681,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,930,211. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $37,632,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

